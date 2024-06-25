Zaccagni Shines as Super Sub: Italy Keen to Honor Spalletti with Euro 2024 Triumph

Reigning champs Italy were teetering on the brink of an early Euro 2024 exit until Mattia Zaccagni, summoned from the bench, conjured a spellbinding play.

In a dire moment with Italy lagging behind due to a goal by Luka Modric in Leipzig, all seemed lost for the defending champions. They were on the verge of clinching third in Group B, a position fraught with uncertainty regarding their progression.

Yet, in the dying breaths of stoppage time, Zaccagni emerged as the savior. With a first-time curler that flew past Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic, he etched his name into Italian lore.

This stroke of genius not only snared second place from the 2018 World Cup runners-up but also secured Italy’s spot in the round of 16 against Switzerland on Saturday. Zaccagni’s feat kept the Azzurri’s quest for back-to-back titles very much alive.

In his debut as the Azzurri’s helm at a major tourney, Spalletti witnessed his team’s gritty comeback spearheaded by Zaccagni, whom he lauded post-match.

Zaccagni, brimming with pride, acknowledged the evening’s magnitude. “It’s a thrilling night,” he exclaimed. “Securing the draw was crucial for advancing. We kept our cool, especially in the second half, and truly earned this result. The gaffer’s done a top-notch job forging this squad. We aim to reciprocate on the pitch.”

Adding to the sentiments, Spalletti reflected on the unpredictable nature of their games. “Certain elements in our matches defy logic,” he noted. “Yet, it’s about harnessing the lads’ inherent talents and allowing them the freedom to shine.”

“We’ve rightfully progressed past the group stage. Now, our focus shifts to the forthcoming challenge.”