Vinicius Advocates for Patience Amid Recognized Improvements in Brazilian Football

In their opening Copa America fixture, Brazil, the celebrated nine-time victors, were held to a frustrating stalemate by Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium.

The clash saw Vinicius Junior and his cohorts thwarted, marking a rare occasion where a CONCACAF team maintained a clean sheet against Selecao Canarinho—in the company of Mexico (2001 and 2007) and Honduras (2001).

The squad unleashed 19 shots on Patrick Sequeira’s net, yet a scant three found their mark, with Rodrygo and Lucas Paqueta leading the offensive with six and five attempts respectively.

Amid the match in Los Angeles, Vinicius struggled to leave his stamp, subsequently yielding his position to his soon-to-be colleague at Real Madrid, Endrick, during the final 20 minutes.

At 23, having been subbed out in Brazil’s recent six competitive games, Vinicius acknowledges the pressing need for enhancement if they aim to clinch the tournament trophy.

“Indeed, we have room for betterment,” Vinicius admitted. “I’m also aware of areas I need to refine, evolve, and contribute more effectively to our squad,” he added.

Despite netting 24 times in 39 games for Los Blancos this campaign, Vinicius faces the colossal expectations set by supporters in Neymar’s absence. The incumbent top scorer sits out this tournament due to injury.

Vinicius, managing a sole assist over his recent five caps, implores Brasileiros for patience. “With a fresh coach and roster, adjustments don’t occur overnight,” he explained. “Gradually, we’ll adapt. By next match, anticipate a more coherent performance, as we’ll have acclimated to the competition’s rhythm, the pitches, and the referees.”

“Stepping onto the pitch in national colors often means facing triple or quadruple coverage,” he confessed.

Next, Brazil heads to Las Vegas for a showdown with Paraguay before wrapping up Group D against Colombia, following their initial victory over Albirroja.