UEFA Hands Albania’s Daku a Two-Game Suspension for Engaging in Offensive Chants

Mirlind Daku won’t appear in Albania’s upcoming two matches following a UEFA sanction. The forward was penalized for sparking nationalist chants post the Croatia stalemate.

Using a loudspeaker, Daku stirred up divisive chants about Serbia and North Macedonia post-match in Hamburg. Persistent issues muddle the Euro 2024 in Germany, echoing old ethnic and political Balkan conflicts.

“UEFA will sideline Daku for two matches he would otherwise be eligible for,” declared the football authority on Sunday.

The statement further criticized Daku for tarnishing football’s image by using the sport as a platform for political demonstrations and violating behavioral norms.

Although Daku has expressed regret for his misconduct, his absence in Monday’s match against Spain in Dusseldorf is a blow. This game could secure Albania a historic spot in the knockout phase.

The Albanian Football Federation has implored fans to shun such disruptive behaviors in the future.

Additionally, the federation faces a €47,500 penalty for several offenses during the same game, including setting off pyrotechnics and invading the pitch.

Croatia also faced a fine, €28,000 for similar violations related to fireworks.

Amid these tensions, Serbia threatened to exit the tournament, denouncing the continued racist chants as disgraceful in a separate announcement by their Football Association.