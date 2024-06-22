Tielemans and De Bruyne Propel Belgium to a Decisive 2-0 Victory Over Romania

Belgium, igniting their Euro 2024 journey, snatched a deserved 2-0 triumph against Romania. Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne pierced the scoreline, propelling the Red Devils into a balanced Group E fray.

The defeat by Slovakia had riddled Domenico Tedesco’s squad with urgency. A loss here would obliterate their shot at advancing.

Tielemans cracked the deadlock 73 seconds in, thumping in Belgium’s quickest goal in major contest history after Romelu Lukaku’s stellar setup.

The first half saw Belgium dominate, yet a second score eluded them, with Lukaku’s twisted shot thwarted by Nicusor Bancu’s timely block.

Post-halftime, De Bruyne’s twisty strike missed by a whisker, and he soon thought he’d set up a second goal. Lukaku netted, but a VAR review annulled it.

Koen Casteels’ vital save on Dennis Man’s shot preserved the narrow lead. Eleven minutes from time, De Bruyne, fed by Lukaku, deftly nudged the ball past Florin Nita. Score: two-nil.

Further attempts by Lukaku and Leandro Trossard didn’t increase the tally, setting the stage for a riveting group finale. Each team now holds three points.

Data Debrief: Lukaku’s Ill-Streak Persists

Lukaku’s woes continued despite Saturday’s win; his disallowed goal was his third erased at Euro 2024, more than any other player’s total goals. Excluding those, he’s yet to convert from eight attempts totaling 1.27 xG. He’s pinning hopes on a turnaround against Ukraine next Wednesday.