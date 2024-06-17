Ten Hag Asserts Rashford Was Unworthy of England’s Euro 2024 Squad Spot

Marcus Rashford’s subpar performances with Manchester United sealed his fate, excluding him from England’s Euro 2024 lineup, Erik ten Hag opined confidently.

Shockingly, Rashford, along with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, were not picked by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming tournament in Germany.

Instead, players like Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze, and Jarrod Bowen snagged spots in the lineup, overshadowing Rashford who has been a fixture since Euro 2016.

This season, Rashford managed a mere seven goals across 33 Premier League matches, resulting in United’s dismal eighth-place finish – a historic low.

Only thrice before, in seasons 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2021-22, did Rashford log fewer goals in a Premier League season.

Speaking as a pundit for NOS, Rashford’s current coach remarked that the striker hadn’t pulled his weight to merit a national call-up.

“Both Grealish and Rashford dropped the ball this season. Slack off, and you likely miss the international cut,” remarked Ten Hag.

Amidst speculations of Ten Hag’s precarious position under United’s new leadership led by Jim Ratcliffe, it was recently affirmed that he would continue as manager.

When probed about any aspirations to coach the Netherlands, he expressed satisfaction at Old Trafford.

Chasing careers isn’t his style. Ten Hag remains committed to excelling in his current role.