Spain Balances High Hopes and Realism at Euro 2024, Asserts Coach De la Fuente

Spain embarks on a journey towards Euro 2024 triumph, yet a grounding reminder from coach Luis de la Fuente stresses humility despite sweeping through the preliminaries without a hitch.

Topping Group B, notoriously dubbed the “group of death”, Spain glided to victory, earning nine points. They clinched a narrow 1-0 win over Albania on Monday, rotating their squad and still securing the win, thanks to a strike from Ferran Torres.

This achievement marks them as only the second squad, following the victorious Italians in 2020, to ace all group stage matches without conceding a single goal at the Euros.

A historical feat for La Roja, this is their inaugural flawless defensive record through a group stage in any major contest (World Cup or Euros).

However, De la Fuente cautions against smugness. “Dreams are essential, yet staying grounded is paramount. Being the top pick doesn’t ensure success,” he noted.

“Getting ahead of ourselves is perilous. The tide is fickle here in Spain: today’s heroes can be tomorrow’s zeroes,” he lamented.

Spain’s upcoming bout in the round of 16 is slated for Sunday at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion, with their adversaries yet to be decided.

An opponent from either Group A, D, E, or F will surface, their identity veiled until Wednesday’s group conclusions.

“Continuous improvement is our mantra; satisfaction is far from our minds. This squad is deeply driven,” he affirmed.

“Nonetheless, rest assured, when the whistle blows, we will be set, mentally steel-clad to tackle and transcend this hurdle,” he confidently concluded.

