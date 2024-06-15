Southgate Confirms Full Squad Availability for England’s Euro 2024 Opener

England enters the upcoming Euro 2024 clash against Serbia with a fully fit squad, as disclosed by Gareth Southgate. Despite prior setbacks, even Luke Shaw might see some action off the bench.

This Sunday marks the kickoff of Southgate’s likely last major tournament helm, where the Three Lions meet Serbia for their initial Group C bout in Gelsenkirchen.

Alas, England’s run-up to the competition has seen its share of mishaps. Harry Maguire is sidelined because of a calf injury, while John Stones has grappled with injury and malaise.

Since February, Luke Shaw hasn’t graced the pitch due to a hamstring plight. He was expected to miss the early games, hinting at a return not before the Slovenia skirmish.

Yet, in a turn of hopeful news, Southgate noted that Shaw might join his compatriots on the bench for the upcoming game, confirming Stones and the squad are in top form.

“Everyone’s on board. Deciding on Luke’s bench viability is pending, but the whole team practiced today and stands ready,” Southgate explained yesterday.

England challenges its 11th Euro, a record in often competing but never clinching the title, with 38 games and counting.

Southgate attempts to conquer the long-standing 58-year drought at this tournament by setting incremental goals for his team.

“It’s a tremendous honor to guide your country in such a significant arena. I’m as, if not more, exhilarated than before Russia,” he expressed.

“Looking at fierce competitors like Germany and Spain, it’s clear there are formidable teams here. Right now, our eyes are on advancing from the group and taking it from there,” he added. Southgate emphasized the need for digestible goals when chasing greatness.

While some may overlook Serbia, their coach Dragan Stojkovic assures they are geared up for the fray.

“Each game bears critical weight, irrespective of its sequence,” Stojkovic declared. “Facing off against one of the favorites, England, has inspired us to reach our apex in preparation.”

“Believe me, the players are itching to start. Both physically and tactically, we’re primed for whatever England throws our way,” he affirmed.