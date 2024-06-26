Southgate Calls on England Fans to Stand Firm with Team Amid Euro 2024 Backlash

After a lackluster zero-all stalemate with Slovenia, England backers did not hide their dismay. Gareth Southgate sensed the mood.

Despite securing the top spot in Group C, the Three Lions only bagged a single victory in their first trio of matches, with a paltry total of two goals.

The squad, already under the microscope post a 1-1 draw with Denmark, failed to dazzle again, leaving critics unappeased with their showing against the Slovenians.

Even with a domineering 74% hold on possession, the contest amassed a meager 0.87 on the expected goals scale. The striking trio of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden managed just a couple of shots on goal.

At the close, some fans expressed their discontent vocally, flinging empty beverage containers towards Southgate as he acknowledged the crowd.

The coach expressed solidarity with the fans. He asked for criticisms to be directed at him instead of his players.

“I get it. I’m facing up to it,” Southgate stated during his press debrief. “The key is keeping the fans on our side.

“The current sentiment against me is preferable for the squad than if it were directed at them. Yet, it does create a bizarre vibe. No other qualifying team faces this,” he noted.

“Our players remained poised in this tough atmosphere. Sure, a couple more goals would’ve pleased everyone. We did step up our game from the last match, though.”

“Tonight’s line-up changes were constructive. We struggled with the final touches, but we’re on the up,” he added optimistically.

Despite the underwhelming performances, England has dodged the segment of the draw featuring titans like France, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

The next challenge is at Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, facing either the Netherlands or the third-place finisher from Group E.

Southgate highlighted the importance of maintaining a vibrant team spirit as the Euro 2020 finalists aim for another profound tournament run.

“It’s crucial we don’t have regrets from not topping our group and facing more formidable opponents. Over recent years, we’ve made playing for England enjoyable again. It’s vital we keep that spirit alive,” he concluded.