Simons Thwarted in Stalemate as Netherlands and France Battle to Goalless Draw Atop Group D

In the inaugural scoreless tie of Euro 2024, neither the Netherlands nor France could edge past the other last Friday.

Xavi Simons nearly clinched a game-winner, but a VAR verdict nixed his 69th-minute stunner for offside, keeping the Dutch from early qualification.

Antoine Griezmann missed several golden opportunities as the French attack faltered, partly because Kylian Mbappe was sidelined with a nasal injury.

The draw left both teams with four points after Austria’s earlier victory over Poland. Now, everything hangs in the balance for the top three on the last group day, Poland being the first team ousted.

Jeremie Frimpong launched an early threat, prompting a stellar save from Mike Maignan mere seconds into the game.

France stabilized as Griezmann, leading in Mbappe’s absence, flubbed from six yards out before missing another close shot.

Maignan was pivotal again when he repelled Cody Gakpo’s sharp drive across the goal.

Before thirty minutes had elapsed, Marcus Thuram almost scored but misfired after dodging an offside call.

A lackluster start to the second half saw France press at the hour mark, and Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni both missing chances before the Dutch almost broke through via Simons. However, the goal was cancelled out after scrutiny.

France Flounders Without Mbappe

Speculation was rife about Mbappe’s participation after a busted nose against Austria. He didn’t start, casting Marcus Thuram as the lead striker instead.

Though Griezmann remained the prime threat, appearing in his 11th straight Euro outing, he couldn’t catalyze a French triumph.

With Mbappe benched, France’s winless streak stretched to seven without him (four draws, three losses).

Netherlands Quell Les Bleus

After being bested by France in the qualifiers, the Dutch faced a daunting repeat clash.

Yet, without Mbappe, they managed a staunch defensive front. Over their past three Euro group matches against France, the Oranje haven’t lost.

With France attempting 13 shots and landing just three, the Netherlands held their ground, helped by Virgil van Dijk’s seven clearances, the match’s high mark.