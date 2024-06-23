Sabitzer Determinedly Aims for Last-16 Spot Following Champions League Disappointment

Marcel Sabitzer is determined to leave his Champions League final heartbreak behind as he gears up to propel Austria into the Euro 2024 knockout rounds.

During the Champions League finale this May, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder remained on the field throughout their 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Real Madrid clinched their 15th title, with Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior netting crucial late goals.

Yet, Sabitzer shone brightly as Austria bounced back from an initial loss to France, toppling Poland 3-1. This victory kept their hopes alive heading into the last round of group matches.

A showdown with the Netherlands awaits Austria in Berlin next Tuesday. Victory there could catapult them to either first or second in Group D.

Even a draw or loss might still usher Ralf Rangnick’s squad into the next round as one of the top third-placed teams.

“The doors open wide then,” Sabitzer remarked.

“It’s something I’ve witnessed in the Champions League, particularly this season. Once you hit your stride in the knockout stages, anything’s possible.”

“First, it’s pivotal we advance from the group and make it to the last 16. Then, we’ll take it from there.”