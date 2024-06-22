Rice Critiques England’s Overwhelming Self-Pressure in Matches

Despite their eagerness to clinch Euro 2024, Declan Rice admits the Three Lions are overburdened by self-imposed expectations.

Excessive critiques flood Gareth Southgate and his squad following their lackluster performances to date.

Initially, England eked out a 1-0 victory against Serbia and subsequently tied 1-1 with Denmark.

Now leading their group and set to play Slovenia, England’s offences have yet to dazzle, paling in comparison to rival teams that have shone at the tournament.

Rice insists the additional strain isn’t beneficial. He comments, “Our zeal to triumph, to lead, to create everlasting memories sometimes makes us our own biggest adversaries. We should ease up and let things unfold naturally.”

“Improvements are necessary, both with and without the ball, yet this also presents an opportunity for growth,” he added optimistically.

“Outside pressures have intensified, particularly given the stellar seasons some players have experienced,” he noted.

“With our front four netting over a century of goals this season, expectations are sky-high. These players are world-class, and that standard extends across the squad,” he explains.

“Pressure is inevitable. This is England in a major tournament; it comes with the territory and it’s our duty to handle it,” he continued.

Following unsatisfactory displays, England’s likelihood to top the tournament, as per Opta’s supercomputer stats, has decreased, placing them behind France and Germany.

The final Group C match against Slovenia is set for Tuesday.”