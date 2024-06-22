Portugal Triumphs 3-0 Over Turkey: Ronaldo Sets New Assist Milestone, Leading Group F to Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name as the top provider in the Euros’ history when Portugal clinched a spot in the knockout rounds by defeating Turkiye 3-0 on Saturday.

After scraping past Czechia with a last-minute victory in their first game, Roberto Martinez’s team was determined to show significant improvement in their second game in Dortmund.

The Portuguese team controlled the game throughout, profiting from defensive lapses. The scoreboard lit up with goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, sandwiching an embarrassing own goal by Samet Akaydin.

With this win, Portugal can afford to rest some of their stalwarts in their upcoming clash against Georgia in Gelsenkirchen.

Conversely, Turkiye must dodge a loss against Czechia to guarantee their advance to the next stage.

Despite being key players in Turkiye’s previous match, Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz started on the bench, allowing Portugal to dominate early and score 21 minutes into the match.

A finely executed maneuver on the left allowed Nuno Mendes to set up Silva, who fired the ball into the net, marking his first major tournament goal.

Although their build-up play was intricate, Portugal’s second goal came through a hilarious mishap. Joao Cancelo aimed for Ronaldo, but Akaydin’s misdirected back pass ended up in his own net, marking the tournament’s sixth own goal.

Ten minutes after halftime, a defensive lapse by Montella’s squad saw Ronaldo selflessly assist Fernandes to slot in Portugal’s third.

The Portuguese team pushed for more goals, with Silva’s late strike being blocked. However, three goals were more than enough to book their last 16 spots.

Bernardo Silva’s Breakthrough

Despite impressive stats with Manchester City, it took until Euro 2024 for Silva to notch his first goal in an international tournament.

During the match, he demonstrated his potency by crafting the most scoring opportunities (three) and achieved a staggering 92.2% passing accuracy from 51 attempts, highlighting his significant influence as Portugal sailed smoothly.

Turkish Defence Struggles

Turkiye’s defence, which had been solid against Georgia, came undone with glaring errors.

A shifting of the goalkeeping responsibility may have played a role in the disastrous own goal, leaving Coach Montella with a tough call to make before their crucial match against Czechia next week.

Turkiye’s record now includes four defeats in as many meetings with Portugal at the Euros without managing to score, with previous losses in 1996 (group stages), 2000 (quarter-finals), and 2008 (group stages).