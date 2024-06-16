Poland Optimistic About Triumphing in Euro 2024 Opener Despite Lewandowski’s Absence

Poland remains optimistic about clashing with the Netherlands despite the absence of their linchpin, Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, the nation’s leading marksman, has netted 82 times over 150 caps.

He’s made significant contributions at big-ticket events, scoring two World Cup goals and five during European Championships, adding three during the qualifiers for this tournament.

Nonetheless, an unfortunate hamstring snag during a tune-up match against Turkiye sidelines him for the inaugural match.

Additional blows include the loss of Karol Swiderski and Arkadiusz Milik, both sidelined by injuries.

Zielinski, donning the captain’s armlet in Lewandowski’s stead, assures that the squad possesses the requisite grit to triumph.

“Lewandowski’s absence is a major setback,” admitted Zielinski.

“His caliber is unmatched, and he’ll be sorely missed. Yet, my teammates and I are poised to step up and clinch that win,” he added.

“The road to the finals wasn’t smooth, but we’ve arrived, and we’re ready to battle it out,” Zielinski stated.

Lewandowski might yet appear in Poland’s subsequent Group D clashes against Austria and France.

Coach Probierz, managing his third game sans Lewandowski, shares Zielinski’s hopeful stance against the Dutch challenge.

“His absence is palpable, yet the team must forge ahead. I’m optimistic about his return in the near future,” Probierz commented.

“It’s time for a generational shift within the team. We’re committed to the fight, not retreat, and we aim to advance,” he declared.

“Critics expect our defeat. They’ve already discounted us. However, we have a squad eager to defend one another,” Probierz concluded.