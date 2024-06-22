Nashville SC Clashes with New York City: Munthali’s Team in Prime Position for Victory

Nashville SC’s recent surge up the MLS ranks continues as they gear up to take on New York City. Nashville has been on an impressive trajectory, exemplified by their latest victory over Toronto FC with a score of 2-1.

Their positioning in the Eastern Conference, now at eighth, comes after a thrilling 90th-minute goal by Sam Surridge on Wednesday, marking their second triumph in four outings. The team’s morale has bolstered under the stewardship of temporary skipper Rumba Munthali, who stepped in following Gary Smith’s departure. Munthali expressed his enthusiasm for maintaining momentum and praised his squad’s resilience, particularly in the latter half of their recent match.

The visitor’s bench chief, Nick Cushing, confronts challenges of his own. His squad, although currently fourth, faces difficulties, having succumbed to consecutive defeats, the most recent a 2-0 setback at LA Galaxy. Cushing emphasized the necessity of adaptation to diverse playing conditions and managing a rigorous match schedule.

Key players to monitor include Nashville’s Sam Surridge, whose precocious talent netted both goals against Toronto, marking his third multi-goal match in the league. Santiago Rodriguez of New York City, known for his prolific shot involvements, is another player likely to impact the game significantly.

Historically, home advantage seems to dictate outcomes between these teams, with host teams remaining unbeaten in previous encounters. Despite NYCFC’s recent troubles, indicated by multiple goalless defeats this season, Nashville’s form suggests they might clinch another victory, aiming for back-to-step triumphs for the first time since mid-2023. The odds favour Nashville with a win probability of 44% over New York City’s 29.2%, and a draw at 26.8%.