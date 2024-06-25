Modric Laments ‘Harsh’ Reality: Croatian Star Acknowledges His Football Career Has Its Limits

Luka Modric might have capped off his European Championship career in a bitter twist, as Croatia’s future in Euro 2024 hangs on other teams’ outcomes.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up were poised to advance after Modric’s goal in Leipzig. Yet a last-minute equalizer scrambled their plans.

In a dramatic finish, Mattia Zaccagni scored during stoppage time, denying Croatia the second spot in their group.

Croatia has accrued just two points and could only secure wins as one of the best third-placed teams. They now depend on England’s upcoming performance against Slovenia.

At 38 years old, Modric set records as the oldest goal scorer at the championship and joined Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the few to score in four different tournaments.

Uncertain of his future, the midfielder from Real Madrid hinted at retirement. “There comes a time when even I must retire, but until then, I play on,” he shared with a hint of reluctance.

“The pressure was immense, yet we persisted to the bitter end. Regrettably, the sport showed us no mercy tonight or in our previous game,” Modric remarked on the cruel nature of football.

“It’s tough to articulate the disappointment. We must recover, though such losses are indeed harsh,” he commented on the emotional weight of the defeat.

He continued, “Despite the heartbreak, we battled fiercely for Croatia from start to finish. We stand tall despite the outcome, representing our nation proudly.”

Luka Ivanusec, Modric’s teammate, expressed his frustration, “It feels like a vacuum; we’re at a loss. We had it all until the final whistle.”