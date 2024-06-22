Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Cherundolo Targets Victory Amid Soaring Expectations

Los Angeles FC aims to extend their impressive undefeated streak, while San Jose Earthquakes are desperate to overturn a series of dismal results in the MLS.

At his homeland grounds this Saturday, Steve Cherundolo seeks a victorious rebound against the floundering San Jose Earthquakes.

Their six-game MLS victory lap ceased midweek, yet Kei Kamara’s last-minute goal ensured LAFC left Austin FC with a draw.

Perched second in the Western Conference, LAFC ride a surge of success, despite a May 5 setback against San Jose.

Yearning for home turf after sequential away games, Cherundolo relishes their return to BMO Stadium.

“Nailing a few extra passes and staying cool might just secure us the full three points,” Cherundolo remarked.

“We’re tracking well. We didn’t snag the win at Austin, but we’ll harness that energy for a home victory this Saturday,” he continued.

“San Jose can find the net yet their defense often buckles under pressure. It’ll be a challenging match, but our home turf is a fortress,” he added.

San Jose languishes at the standings’ bottom, clinching only three victories season-wide.

Following their sixth consecutive loss, a recent 2-1 downfall to Portland Timbers, coach Luchi Gonzalez rallied his squad to persist despite the odds.

“Losing grip of the match stings, but we command our next move. Our resolve is unwavering. We learn, adapt, and endure,” Gonzalez asserted.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Kei Kamara

Netting his season’s opening goal in the nick of time against Austin FC, Kamara also celebrated his 150th MLS career goal, joining the elite league of top scorers.

San Jose Earthquakes – Paul Marie

Marie dazzled with a long-range stunner against Portland Timbers, marking a personal first of netting multiple goals in a season.

MATCH PREDICTION: LOS ANGELES FC WIN

San Jose’s initial matchups with Los Angeles were bleak, losing six straight. However, they’ve managed a few upsets since then, including a 3-1 victory on May 4. Despite this, LAFC has dominated on home soil, securing seven wins from nine encounters.

Los Angeles boasts an impeccable 13-game unbeaten streak at home across all competitions, with a quartet of recent matches ending without conceding a goal—a record run for the team.

Conversely, San Jose struggles persist with 13 losses out of 18 games this season, plus a worrying trend of 24 consecutive games conceding goals, teetering close to an undesirable record.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Los Angeles FC – 67.9%

Draw – 17.8%

San Jose Earthquakes – 14.4%