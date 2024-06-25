Koeman Takes Charge: Navigating the Netherlands’ Unexpected Loss to Austria

After their loss to Austria, the Netherlands now sits third in Group D of Euro 2024, setting up a possible clash with England next.

Ronald Koeman shoulders the blame for the Netherlands’ defeat, acknowledging increased scrutiny as the team’s head coach.

Despite a commendable rally in Berlin with goals by Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, the team fell short of second place due to Marcel Sabitzer’s late goal, which placed Ralf Rangnick’s squad in the lead. France’s stalemate with Poland pushed the Netherlands to third position in Group D, hinting at a forthcoming battle with England in the round of 16.

“The buck stops with me. I chose this line-up, believing it was the optimum choice; evidently, it was not,” admitted Koeman.

“I’m particularly crestfallen about our lackluster start, although the entire game wasn’t dismal. We planned to block their rear assaults but failed to execute properly. The early game miscommunication didn’t help either,” he added.

According to Virgil Van Dijk, the Netherlands’ captain, the team’s sluggish start was apparent from their control of the ball to their combativeness. “It’s vexing at a final tournament like this. We must up our game,” he declared post-game.

Austria, too, has reasons to celebrate, having reached the knockout phases consecutively, a feat missed in the 2008 and 2016 tournaments.

As the first Austrian to appear in 10 Euro Championship matches, Sabitzer remains grounded. “Victory against the Netherlands and topping the group is a testament to our team’s capability. Now, it’s about staying level-headed as we advance,” he stated.

“The sport’s nature is rapid changes. The real question is how we handle them. The squad’s been supportive, and scoring the decisive goal was the icing on the cake,” Sabitzer reflected.

“Constantly aiming to contribute through assists and goals; doing so is immensely gratifying. Our team’s seamless rotation ensures everyone is on cue with their roles,” he concluded.