Inter Miami Clinches Dramatic Victory: Afonso’s Last-Minute Goal Seals 2-1 Triumph Against Philadelphia Union Despite Two Red Cards

Without the star power of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami, diminished to nine players after two dismissals, still clinched victory over the Philadelphia Union.

Amidst the absence of their key players busy with Copa America, Miami seemed destined to lose their strong standing in the Eastern Conference when they trailed early in the match.

Philadelphia initially snagged the lead with Mikael Uhre capitalizing on a one-on-one situation, but Miami equalized post-interval through Julian Gressel, who nailed a shot into the top-right nook.

However, the squad’s adversity heightened as David Ruiz and Tomas Aviles each received marching orders, compromising their positions further.

Philadelphia intensified their attack, only to be blindsided by a swift counterstrike from Miami.

In a brilliant solo effort, Afonso dashed forward, sidestepping potential assistance from Benjamin Cremaschi, and buried the ball beyond Oliver Semmle, sealing an unexpected triumph for Miami in their recent fixtures.

Data Debrief: Overcoming the Odds

Prior to this game, Miami’s record without Messi was bleak, marked by frequent defeats and draws since the icon’s arrival.

Yet even shorthanded, Miami proved their mettle as the top contender in MLS, outperforming Philadelphia in possession, shots on target, and box activity despite being undermanned for a significant stretch.