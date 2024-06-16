France’s Elite Players Thrilled by Kante’s Comeback for Euro 2024 Ahead of Austria Match

N’Golo Kante is gearing up to shine again at the Euro 2024 opener for France against Austria this Monday.

France eagerly anticipates the return of the esteemed N’Golo Kante as they commence their Euro 2024 face-off with Austria. Hamstrung by injuries and sidelined after his shift to Al-Ittihad, Kante’s resume finally saw a revival. Post two-year hiatus, Kante rejoined Les Bleus for their stint in Germany. His seasoned prowess has left his cohort in awe during the pre-tourney scrums with Luxembourg and Canada.

French striker Marcus Thurman quipped, “It feels like there are three of him out there!” He admiringly observed Kante’s transformative impact during their training sessions. “With him on our side, victory is certain,” he added at a Saturday briefing. His teammates quickly recognized the tactical acumen that ranks Kante among Europe’s elite midfielders.

Echoing Thurman, Olivier Giroud expressed his delight on Friday, marveling at Kante’s unchanged zeal. “He’s the dynamo I’ve battled alongside for years, both in national dress and at Chelsea.”

Deschamps has lauded Kante, poised to spearhead Group D’s kickoff in Dusseldorf, signifying no hesitance in deploying him despite recent absences. Deschamps reassured everyone last week, “Kante’s vigor remains undiminished, dispelling any doubts about his fitness for high-stake matches.”