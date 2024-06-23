France vs. Poland: Deschamps Exudes Confidence Amid Les Bleus’ Scoring Challenges

France aims to rebound from their lethargic outings and close out Group D with a vibe against the already ousted Poland squad.

Gallic manager Didier Deschamps expressed zero qualms about his crew’s scoring drought, confident ahead of their climactic clash with Poland this Tuesday.

The Bleus could clinch a knockout berth, currently perched atop Group D with a duo of foes but must dodge defeat to secure advancement.

A solitary own goal marked France’s only tally at the tourney, a sparse return given their copious shots, notably 15 fruitless strikes versus the Dutch sans the injured Kylian Mbappe.

Deschamps brushed off concern over the scant scoring, noting, “The game is fickle.” He stressed the value of converting chances but saw hope in the number created.

On Mbappe’s state, Deschamps noted a positive trajectory in his recovery and adaptation to a new protective mask.

Meanwhile, Poland’s earlier defeats secured their exclusion post-France’s draw. Absent star Robert Lewandowski grapples for form following a hamstring snag.

A dejected Lewandowski still saw hope, urging a robust effort in their concluding group game for a consolative three points.

KEY PLAYERS

France – N’Golo Kante

Kante, returning after a two-year hiatus from the national lineup, snagged the Player of the Match in both initial games, contributing his seasoned poise to the midfield.

Poland – Piotr Zielinski

Despite Poland’s premature exit, Zielinski looks to leave a mark. He stands as the linchpin for his team’s attack, leading both in shots initiated and passes completed.

GAME OUTLOOK: NAPOLEONIC VICTORY LIKELY

This face-off marks only the third major tournament clash between France and Poland, the initial at the Euros. France holds a robust record in recent encounters, blending their current form and historical edge.

The French squad has weathered Group Stage confrontations unscathed under Deschamps at the Euros, juxtaposed against Poland’s marked struggle to clear the group hurdles in past Euros.

CHANCE BREAKDOWN

France – 73.9%

Tie – 14.8%

Poland – 11.2%