Sports

France Triumphantly Clinches Spot in Euro 2024 Knockout Rounds

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Confirmed on Monday, France sailed into the Euro 2024 knockout rounds without even playing.

Stationed behind the Netherlands in Group B, Les Bleus, with a one-goal deficit, amassed four points from their first two games. They gear up to clash with Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Southgate Asserts Self-Critique as His Strongest Tool Amid External…

Lukaku Oo Man United Ka Caawinaya Saxiix Uu Ten Hag Doonayo.

Already secure knowing they’ll advance, the double Euro victors march onto the pitch.

Even if they experience defeat by Poland, France would still progress as one of the four outstanding third-placed teams, given Hungary and Croatia’s exit with lesser points in Group A and B.

Under Deschamps’ leadership, France stands out as the lone European squad breezing through the group stages in seven consecutive major internationals, both in the World Cup and European Championship, since 2012.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20145 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More