France Triumphantly Clinches Spot in Euro 2024 Knockout Rounds

Confirmed on Monday, France sailed into the Euro 2024 knockout rounds without even playing.

Stationed behind the Netherlands in Group B, Les Bleus, with a one-goal deficit, amassed four points from their first two games. They gear up to clash with Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Already secure knowing they’ll advance, the double Euro victors march onto the pitch.

Even if they experience defeat by Poland, France would still progress as one of the four outstanding third-placed teams, given Hungary and Croatia’s exit with lesser points in Group A and B.

Under Deschamps’ leadership, France stands out as the lone European squad breezing through the group stages in seven consecutive major internationals, both in the World Cup and European Championship, since 2012.