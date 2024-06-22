Exploring Euro 2024 Stats: Griezmann Equals Thuram’s Record Amidst a Goal Drought

The Netherlands and France failed to light up the scoreboard in a closely-fought Group D matchup at Euro 2024, ending in a stalemate. Poland’s tournament journey came to an abrupt halt.

In the absence of an injured Kylian Mbappe, France couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. Meanwhile, a VAR decision quashed a likely Dutch winner, ruling out Xavi Simons’ effort due to Denzel Dumfries being offside.

The tournament buzz was kept alive earlier in the day when Ukraine rallied to a 2-1 victory over Slovakia, and Austria ousted Poland with a 3-1 win in Berlin.

Let’s delve into some intriguing Opta stats from the day’s fixtures.

Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine: Shaparenko Channels Shevchenko

Ukraine bounced back after a goal from Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz, marking him as only the second Slovak to score multiple goals in this Euros. Veterans Peter Pekarík and Juraj Kucka both reached new milestones, each playing their 12th major tournament.

Ukraine’s youthful squad showed their resilience, ultimately overturning the deficit. Mykola Shaparenko equalized, emulating Andriy Shevchenko’s scoring feats at Euro 2012.

Roman Yaremchuk sealed the deal with his goal, earning him a spot as one of Ukraine’s top scorers in major tournaments.

Polanch> Austria trounced a struggling Poland, further dimmed by Baumgartner and Arnautovic’s strikes, both netting their second goals in Euros history.

Gernot Trauner’s early header set Austria’s record for the fastest goal in Euros, and later, Ralf Rangnick’s troops showcased a masterclass in persistence with Lewandowski making a brief but historic appearance as Poland’s oldest player in Euros.

Netherlands 0-0 France: A Goalless Encounter

Poland exited Euro 2024 after the Netherlands and France drew. Mbappe, nursing a broken nose, watched from the sidelines as France dominated possession but failed to convert.

Antoine Griezmann matched a French record but couldn’t break the deadlock. France’s struggle without Mbappe continued, and a would-be Dutch winner was disallowed, resulting in this tournament’s first 0-0 draw, breaking a streak of 50 Euro matches without one.

The result echoed the scoreless draw between England and Scotland back at Euro 2020, illustrating the unpredictable nature of football at this level.