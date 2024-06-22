Euro 2024 Highlights: Yaremchuk’s Jubilant Tears and Mbappe’s Dashing Transformation

From Roman Yaremchuk’s teary triumph to Kylian Mbappe’s superhero mask debut, here’s the top social media buzz from Euro 2024 this Friday.

A week into Euro 2024, the tournament dishes out surprises and thrills where you least expect them.

The Netherlands and France ended in a stalemate without goals last Friday. Meanwhile, Austria dazzled in Group D, sending Poland packing with a 3-1 victory.

Earlier, Ukraine clinched their first significant win since Euro 2020 by overcoming Slovakia 2-1 in Group C amid poignant scenes.

Away from the field, the day was ripe with more exciting developments. Let’s delve into the social media highlights.

Ukraine’s Emotional Rollercoaster

Ukraine’s opening was lackluster, losing 3-0 to Romania. A 1-0 deficit against Slovakia looked dire. Yet, Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk’s second-half goals flipped the script, setting up a tense finale in Group E.

Their win was heart-stirring, especially for Yaremchuk, who was seen weeping at the whistle.

Kieran Tierney’s Misfortune

The day went from jubilation to heartache. Kieran Tierney, Scotland’s full-back, announced his exit from the tournament due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier. He expressed his sorrow on Instagram.

Scotland aims to uplift his spirits with a win against Hungary on Sunday, possibly securing a spot in the last 16.

Dutch Delight in Leipzig

The Dutch fans painted Leipzig orange before their French encounter. Their vibrant presence was unmistakable, though the ensuing scoreless match might have left some fans wishing they’d stayed in the fan zone.

Mbappe’s Masked Endeavor

After a nasal injury, Mbappe’s masked appearance stirred discussions. His new, uniform mask had its unveiling pre-game on Friday.

The French star remained on the sidelines against the Netherlands but is eager to re-enter the fray against Poland.

Austria’s Celebratory Scenes

In Berlin, a robust assembly of Austrian supporters witnessed their team’s stunning performance against Poland. Second-half goals sealed a 3-1 victory.

Emotion swept over Marko Arnautovic as he exited the pitch, later leading the Austrian celebrations. With this win, Austria stamped their potential as dark horses in the tournament.