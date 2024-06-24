Euro 2024 Highlights: Scotland’s Roaring Rally Ends in Heartbreak, Foden Revels in Springsteen Vibes

Scotland’s role at Euro 2024 may be over, but their fans have definitely left a mark, despite being of little comfort to Steve Clarke. The Scots were devastated by a last-minute Hungarian goal on Sunday, even as Germany held on to lead Group A following a scare from Switzerland. Elsewhere, some teams gear up for critical matchups later this week, while others distract themselves with board games off the pitch. Today, we delve into the top social media snippets from the tournament in Germany.

—

The Scots are bound for home following a heartbreaker in Stuttgart — Kevin Csoboth netted the tardiest goal in the tourney’s history at 99:32 to defeat Scotland 1-0. The massive traveling contingent of Tartan Army fans gave their all, belting out the national anthem, albeit in response to yet another disheartening on-field display. Scotland will boast of having the heartiest fans, but their journey now calls for hastened departures.

In Hungary, celebrations were tinged with worry after a worrisome head injury to Barnabas Vargas, who was stretchered away following a clash with goalie Angus Gunn. The striker’s teammates paid tribute at full-time, hoisting his jersey for a heartfelt wish for a rapid recovery.

—

Even amidst a less than sparky mood following a draw with Denmark, Phil Foden’s spirits are high in Germany, propelled by love from the England camp. Foden got host Josh Denzel to perform a Springsteen-inspired chant on England’s Lions’ Den social show. Gareth Southgate trusts Foden to ignite some fire as England prepares to conclude Group C play against Slovenia.

In Germany, jubilation prevails as Julian Nagelsmann’s squad excites local supporters. UEFA captured footage of German fans vibing together well before their final group match in Frankfurt — the draw with Switzerland slightly dimming the celebratory mood, if only a little for the saxophonist involved!

—

The Euros showcase Europe’s finest minus a few unqualified stars, creating historic, memorable moments festooned with exquisite footwork. Ronaldo’s shifty maneuvers, De Bruyne’s speedy thinking, and Jeremy Doku’s smooth dancing were all highlighted in an official montage of top skills by UEFA.

The Dutch team, having held France to a draw, are seen focusing on more than just football. A viral clip from the Dutch X account showed Tijjani Reijnders engrossed in a chess match with Brentford’s goalie Mark Flekken, reflecting the tactical mindset of the team, much like their midfield game against the French.

—

Beyond football, Spain’s early qualification as Group B leaders has allowed La Roja to unwind and interact with fans at their training ground in Donaueschingen. The Spanish squad, including Morata and Rodri, took time out to acknowledge the dedicated fans cheering them on.

Italy’s travels brought them to Leipzig, prepping for a crucial encounter against Croatia. Arrival footage shared by the Azzurri highlighted the stakes at hand — Spalletti and his squad facing pressure to secure a win to avoid an unplanned early exit.