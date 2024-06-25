Euro 2024 Analysis: Modric Sets Record, Italy Secures Last-Minute Victory, and Spain Maintains Flawless Run

Euro 2024’s final group matches were chock-full of thrills and spills this past Monday.

Spain breezed through their group, clinching a hat-trick of victories by narrowly defeating Albania 1-0 in Dusseldorf.

In Leipzig, chaos ensued as Italy, the defending champs, clawed back to a 1-1 tie with Croatia, securing a spot in the round of 16.

Here’s a snapshot of the day’s standout stats.

Croatia 1-1 Italy: Modric’s Milestone Goal Almost Clinches It

Luka Modric, aged 38 years and 289 days, smashed the record as the oldest scorer in Euros history with a 55th-minute goal, initially appearing to catapult Croatia into the last 16.

Yet Italy had a plot twist in store. Sub Mattia Zaccagni bent a stunner during stoppage time—just 41 seconds left—to thrust his squad into the knockouts against Switzerland. It marked Italy’s latest goal in their Euros history.

Italy’s knack for comebacks shone, having rallied in two of three matches this tournament, paralleling previous comebacks against Bulgaria in 2004 and Romania in 2008.

For Croatia, it’s the second time they’ve not clinched a win in their group matches at the Euros, reminiscent of their 2004 campaign.

The last four face-offs between Croatia and Italy have ended in stalemates, a streak stretching back to a Croatian win in a 2006 friendly.

Modric’s sublime strike was a redemption just 33 seconds after Donnarumma brushed aside his penalty. Donnarumma has stonewalled five out of his last seven penalties at the Euros, one ricocheting off the woodwork.

With that goal, Modric joined Cristiano Ronaldo as one of only two players to score in four different Euros. His continuation in the tournament hangs in the balance, pending England’s performance against Slovenia.

Albania 0-1 Spain: Neat and Tidy

Despite wholesale changes by coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain clinched their group leader status with a Ferran Torres goal.

Spain is now the second group to win all its group matches without conceding a single goal, a feat previously achieved only by Italy in 2020.

This achievement marks the first for La Roja in avoiding any goals against them during the group stages of a significant competition.

Torres, under De la Fuente’s management, has been instrumental, participating in seven goals in nine caps (scoring five, assisting two), the highest under this coach.

Dani Olmo teed up Torres with a peach of a pass, marking his fourth assist in this competition, trailing only to Cesc Fàbregas for Spain since records started in 1964.

Alex Grimaldo, debuting at Euro 2024, churned out five chances—the highest by any Spanish defender in a single tournament match since 1980.

Meanwhile, Albania bows out, failing to secure a win and echoing their 2016 group stage exit.