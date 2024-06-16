England Triumphs in Euro 2024 Opener: Bellingham Secures Victory Against Serbia with Decisive Goal

During Sunday’s tussle with Serbia, England found themselves besieged yet clung on, all thanks to an early stunner from Jude Bellingham.

Opening the score in the 13th minute, Bellingham’s diving header sparked England’s campaign at Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen.

Under relentless pressure from a reinvigorated Serbian side post intermission, the Three Lions grittily secured four consecutive opening victories at major tournaments, a record under Gareth Southgate’s stewardship.

Harry Kane nearly added a second, his attempt thwarted by a superb deflection off Predrag Rajkovic’s fingertips, clanging against the bar. Counterpart Jordan Pickford’s nimble reflexes also kept Dusan Vlahovic’s efforts fruitless, preserving England’s slim lead.

England exhibited initial finesse, swiftly capitalized by Bellingham’s score following Bukayo Saka’s fortuitously deflected cross.

A fumble by Trent Alexander-Arnold might have cost dearly, had Aleksandar Mitrovic’s strike not veered slightly wide of Pickford’s post just minutes later.

Not long after, Kyle Walker spearheaded a rapid breakaway, only to misfire. The flow of English play dwindled subsequently, with Serbia stepping up remarkably, yet failing to crack the stout English defense.

The entrance of Dusan Tadic only heightened the siege on England’s back line. While Luka Jovic squandered a prime chance, only Rajkovic’s reflexive heroics denied Kane a late seal in the 77th minute.

In the winding moments, with Serbia pressing, Pickford brilliantly parried a Vlahovic bullet, soon followed by a pivotal interception by Kane, ensuring England secured the win.

A narrow escape with rewards for England, though fraught with nerve-wracking moments.

Memories of sorrow in Gelsenkirchen during the 2006 World Cup, where Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad bowed out, contrast sharply with today. Bellingham, a mere toddler back then, today crowned the visit with a crucial goal, changing the narrative.

While their commanding onset receded over time, England hung on, marking their 12th major tournament win since 2018, a tally matched only by France.

This victory also etched the Three Lions into the history books as the first team to maintain five consecutive shutouts in Euro championship group play.