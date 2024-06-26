Denmark’s Coach Hjulmand Gears Up for Intense Showdown with Euro 2024 Hosts, Germany

On the cusp of this Saturday, Denmark will face off against Germany in Dortmund. Their last victory over the hosts was in March 2007.

Denmark’s tactician, Kasper Hjulmand, is eager for the upcoming face-off in the elimination phase of Euro 2024 against Germany.

The Danes wrapped their Group C journey with a standoff against Serbia in Munich, ending as runners-up to England.

“In the twilight of the match with Serbia, we were solely on the defensive,” Hjulmand reflected post game. “Our defense was staunch,” he admired.

The confrontation ended in resilience. “Our spirit was palpable, and the game taught us much,” he noted. “A few offensive adjustments remain, yet our squad’s capacity gives me confidence,” he added.

Denmark’s ranking, superior to Slovenia, eventuated from fewer penalties, clinched by a caution received by Milivoje Novakovic from Slovenia’s corner.

This leads to an intrigue with Germany, whom Denmark hasn’t bested in their last four encounters, with their previous win being a friendly match in 2007.

“Adoring the football culture here in Germany, clashing with them as the Danish squadron is thrilling,” Hjulmand expressed enthusiasm. “We’ve shown our mettle against top-tier teams, and I anticipate us rising to the occasion once more,” he declared.