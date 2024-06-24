Bielsa Craves More Despite Uruguay’s Triumphant Opener in Copa America

Uruguay initiated their Copa America stint with a victory against Panama, yet Marcelo Bielsa played down the significance of the win.

Despite a solid start in Florida, resulting in a 3-1 scoreline, Bielsa remains reserved, highlighting the need for optimization.

With this win, Uruguay pulled even with the United States, each claiming similar successes in their Group C opening matches.

Uruguay leaped ahead early with Maximilian Araujo netting his debut international goal swiftly at 16 minutes.

However, the tides turned as Panama found their rhythm yet faltered. Jose Fajardo and Jose Rodriguez botched prime strikes, much to the dismay of coach Thomas Christiansen.

Darwin Nunez, previously stumbling on key occasions, clinched a clutch goal to douse Uruguay’s anxieties with a slick finish.

Later, an injury-time header from Matias Vina broadened Uruguay’s margin before Michael Amir Murillo snatched a late consolation goal for Panama.

Bielsa, despite the success, urged for composure and improvement if Uruguay is to capture their 16th Copa America title.

Since being appointed in May the previous year, the 68-year-old has notched up victories against powerhouses Argentina and Brazil in the qualifiers.

“We’re building this up game by game,” Bielsa asserted post-match.

“I anticipate each contest will enhance our caliber. Uruguay possesses first-rate talents, and it’s up to me to harness their potential,” he added.

Uruguay sets sights on Bolivia next in New Jersey this Thursday, followed by a face-off with the USA at Arrowhead Stadium the following Tuesday.