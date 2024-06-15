Belgium’s Confidence Unshaken by Euro 2024 Sponsorship Shortfall, Asserts Castagne

Belgium’s recent struggles on the international stage haven’t dampened their spirits for Euro 2024. Defender Timothy Castagne believes their underdog status could be advantageous.

Past tournaments have seen Belgium’s heralded ‘golden generation’ falter, despite high expectations. Their peak achievement remains a bronze at the 2018 World Cup, with a notable earlier performance as runners-up in the 1980 Euro.

Shocks and disappointments peppered their journey, including a quarter-final defeat to Wales in 2016 and an identical fate versus Italy in 2020. Moreover, the squad faced an early exit at the Qatar World Cup.

Despite these setbacks, Belgium was formidable in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, maintaining a lead in their group for the sixth consecutive time and boasting an unbeaten streak in 40 matches across World Cup and Euros qualifiers.

Changes in the squad, such as Thibaut Courtois’ exclusion by coach Domenico Tedesco and Eden Hazard’s retirement post-2022 World Cup, have led to reduced expectations for this squad’s success in Germany.

Yet, Castagne remains unfazed, emphasizing the blend of veteran savvy and youthful zest within the team. “Our capabilities will be evident on the pitch,” he asserts.

Disregarding external opinions about their chances, Castagne stressed the squad’s internal conviction of crafting something significant.

Despite a statistical analysis by Opta, which predicts only a 4.7% chance of Belgium clinching their inaugural major trophy, the team is focused. External pressures are sidelined as they prepare for their initial Group E clash against Slovakia.

Belgium’s readiness has been compromised by health woes, with Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate sidelined with injuries and Axel Witsel undertaking individual training sessions. Nonetheless, Castagne is confident: “Fitness issues don’t worry me. Everyone stepping in is battle-ready, brimming with quality,” he noted.

Dedication in training persists amidst the team’s injury crisis. “We push hard,” Castagne confirmed, “avoiding reckless challenges, mindful not to exacerbate our injury list.”

In essence, Belgium strides into Euro 2024 as stealth contenders, hopeful that their unity and tactics on the field will outshine the doubts cast by their recent global outings.