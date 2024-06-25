Austria Triumphs in Electrifying 3-2 Victory Over the Netherlands: Sabitzer’s Decisive Goal Clinches Top Group Spot

Marcel Sabitzer’s impressive feat hoisted Austria to clinch the top spot of Euro 2024’s Group D, following a riveting clash with the Netherlands in Berlin.

The Dutch, coached by Ronald Koeman, rallied back twice, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay finding the net. Yet, it was Austria’s skipper who delivered the last word on Tuesday.

The scoring was initiated by Austria in the sixth minute when Donyell Malen accidentally helped Alexander Prass’ cross find the back of his own net.

Malen’s second attempt to redeem himself missed the mark, fluffing his shot past Patrick Pentz’s far post. Just over a minute after halftime, Xavi Simons teed up Gakpo, who tactfully curled in his 11th goal for his country.

The Dutch exuberance was ephemeral as Austria regained their lead 12 minutes later. Florian Grillitsch assisted Romano Schmid, who found the net with a determined header, Stefan de Vrij’s efforts on the line notwithstanding.

Depay equalized once more with a spectacular hit, confirmed after VAR intervention overturned an initial handball dismissal by referee Ivan Kruzliak.

Yet, the defining moment unfolded 10 minutes from the whistle. Christoph Baumgartner set up captain Sabitzer who rocketed the ball into the Dutch net, bumping the Netherlands to third place and towards a potential showdown with England.

Data Debrief: Sabitzer Marks Record-Equalling Austria Appearance in Style

In Berlin, Sabitzer joined an elite cadre by making his 10th appearance in major tournaments (World Cup/Euros), a feat last achieved by five Austrians in the early 1980s.

This Euro has now seen Austria clocking their highest goals tally (six), a mark only surpassed at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) by the seven they netted at the 1978 World Cup.