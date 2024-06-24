Boqole, a prominent character in North Western of Somalia’s football realm, guarded the goal for the Ministry of Finance’s premier squad in the unrecognized republic. Team chairman Kamal Mohamed Yusuf, who went to the crash site, said Abdishakur’s passing left a huge void in the sports community. “He was the team’s cornerstone. His death was a thunderbolt to us. It hit me hard, as well as the rest of the crew,” Kamal mentioned.

Mohamed Abdi Abdilahi, an ex-teammate from Burco, hailed Boqole’s outstanding prowess. “Abdishakur was among Burco’s rising football talents. I recall him dazzling the crowd at Alamze Stadium,” Mohamed noted.

Ahmed Mohamed Idaan, Boqole’s coach, underscored the blow to the squad. “Everyone in sports circles is feeling this loss. As his mentor, we spent countless hours chatting about the team and the world,” Idaan shared. He added that Boqole was a magnet for the youth. “His football flair earned him admiration. His character was warm, and he vibed well with everyone,” the coach reflected.

Boqole signed up with the Ministry of Finance outfit three years back after clinching the capital league cup in the 2023/2024 season. The league featured ten elite teams. Representing the Howd region in North Western of Somalia’s regional games, known for its strong football reputation, Boqole also showcased his skills in Mogadishu, Northeastern State, various other Somali regional government territories, and for Hargeisa’s local government, civil organizations, and the aviation squad.

Born in late April 1996 in the Yarowe locality near Burco in Togdheer region, Boqole leaves behind three kids: a son and two daughters. His team’s managers reported he’d be laid to rest in Burco town, within Togdheer.

Aside from his goalkeeping, Boqole was adept at installing artificial turf fields, a well-recognized talent in North Western of Somalia. His final project was in the Wadamogo area near Ayinaba, which Coach Idaan lauded. “May God be kind to Boqole. He wasn’t just a remarkable footballer; he was also a dedicated professional in other realms,” Idaan concluded.