Tragic Attack Near Dhusamareb: Quran Teacher and Wife Fatally Shot

Dhusamareb (AX) – On Saturday night, a group of armed assailants fatally shot a Quran tutor and his spouse in a hamlet close to Dhusamareb, the seat of Galmudug state.

Locals reported the victims, Abdullahi Ali, also known by the nickname Jalaqle, along with his wife met their demise in Gorfaale village. The perpetrators swiftly vanished post-attack, and there’s been no action from Galmudug’s security forces.

The motive remains murky, though retaliatory clan killings have surged lately in central Somalia, especially in the Galgadud region.

