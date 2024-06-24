Sudden Deluge Inundates Mogadishu: Flash Floods Strike Somali Capital

The city has seen flood occurrences spike in frequency and intensity, spotlighting climate change issues.

Climate change has become a massive worldwide worry, especially in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, covering Somalia, with weather patterns turning more erratic.

The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) notes that global warming has drastically upped the occurrence of extreme weather like droughts and floods in these parts.

These weather shifts, combined with current hurdles like political chaos and poverty, magnify the repercussions of these calamities.