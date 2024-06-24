East Africa

Somalia to Deploy 12,000-Strong African Forces, Announces National Security Advisor

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Under Somalia’s helm, a smaller African force will supplant ATMIS. The government’s currently hashing out which nations’ll pitch in troops for this fresh outfit, expected to tally 12,000 soldiers, Sheikh-Ali spilled the beans on Somalia’s state television, SNTV.

He elaborated that 10,000 of these troops will take over the main duties handled by ATMIS, while the leftover 2,000 will pick up auxiliary gigs.

Related Posts

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Somalia’s Capital, Leaving Two…

North Western of Somalia and Ethiopia Forge Pivotal Maritime…

This news has jangled nerves among several African countries, worried that Al-Shabaab might seize control in Somalia after ATMIS pulls out. The new gig, blending Somali forces with the smaller African team, aims to squash such threats.

Sheikh-Ali mentioned the Somali government’s still buttoning down the specifics of contributing nations and nailing the timeline for deployment.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20146 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More