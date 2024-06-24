Somalia to Deploy 12,000-Strong African Forces, Announces National Security Advisor

Under Somalia’s helm, a smaller African force will supplant ATMIS. The government’s currently hashing out which nations’ll pitch in troops for this fresh outfit, expected to tally 12,000 soldiers, Sheikh-Ali spilled the beans on Somalia’s state television, SNTV.

He elaborated that 10,000 of these troops will take over the main duties handled by ATMIS, while the leftover 2,000 will pick up auxiliary gigs.

This news has jangled nerves among several African countries, worried that Al-Shabaab might seize control in Somalia after ATMIS pulls out. The new gig, blending Somali forces with the smaller African team, aims to squash such threats.

Sheikh-Ali mentioned the Somali government’s still buttoning down the specifics of contributing nations and nailing the timeline for deployment.