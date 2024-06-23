Somalia Advances UN Political Mission to Country Team Integration

Somalia backs plans to transition the UN political mission into a local team

MOGADISHU, Somalia – In a pivotal move, Somalia advocates for transforming the United Nations’ political mission into a more localized country team, an initiative that’s steadily progressing.

For the past 20 years, the UN Support Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has been a stabilizing force amidst the nation’s political turmoil and the persistent Al-Shabaab insurgency, alongside various armed factions in this East African region.

Now, Somalia asserts that this is an ideal moment to switch from the existing political mission, suggesting that a localized approach would enhance effectiveness and efficiency in providing services.

“The Somali government is negotiating with the UN to shift from a special political mission to a UN Country Team (UNCT) framework. This partnership represents a crucial advancement in Somalia’s developmental progress,” the government articulated.

The mission has been pivotal in restoring stability, tackling myriad challenges, including pushing back Al-Shabaab militants who have lost substantial territories since operations commenced across the region.

This UN transition coincides with the phased withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), with over 5,000 troops already gone. By the close of 2024, the remaining 15,000 personnel will have departed.

ATMIS has collaborated closely with UNSOM and other missions, aiming to stabilize Somalia since 1990. The country is also striving for socio-economic reform and has recently achieved debt relief milestones.

Furthermore, last year, Somalia successfully lobbied the United Nations Security Council to lift the arms embargo, paving the way for acquiring advanced weaponry globally.

