East Africa

Resilient Somali Fishermen Rescued in the Maldives After a Harrowing Three-Month Ordeal at Sea

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) – On Saturday, three Somali fishermen who had drifted at sea for over three months were discovered in the Maldives.

Related Posts

Ethiopia Bolsters Military Presence with Fresh Troop Deployment into…

Discovered: Lost Somali Fishermen Rescued in Maldives

The Maldivian police revealed they were located by the nation’s coast guard and are now safe. Efforts between Somali and Maldivian authorities are underway to ensure their swift reunion with their kin in Mogadishu.

These fishermen vanished while casting nets off the shores of the Indian Ocean, close to Mogadishu. Authorities suspect erratic weather might have caused these skilled artisans to lose their bearing.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20102 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More