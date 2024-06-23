Resilient Somali Fishermen Rescued in the Maldives After a Harrowing Three-Month Ordeal at Sea

Mogadishu (AX) – On Saturday, three Somali fishermen who had drifted at sea for over three months were discovered in the Maldives.

The Maldivian police revealed they were located by the nation’s coast guard and are now safe. Efforts between Somali and Maldivian authorities are underway to ensure their swift reunion with their kin in Mogadishu.

These fishermen vanished while casting nets off the shores of the Indian Ocean, close to Mogadishu. Authorities suspect erratic weather might have caused these skilled artisans to lose their bearing.