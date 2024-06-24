Kenya’s Ruto Engages in Dialogue with Protesters Over Rising Taxes

Ruto’s administration has been blindsided by weeklong uproar, sparked by grievances about his economic strategies.

Kenya’s President William Ruto expressed he was ‘chuffed’ with the youth showcasing their dissent ‘calmly’ [File: Susan Walsh/AP]

President Ruto announced he’s open for a “chat” with the thousands of “calm” young souls who staged nationwide protests this week against looming tax hikes.

The demonstrators kicked things off Tuesday, accusing Ruto of backpedaling on his promise to curb taxes and ease living expenses.

Drummed up on social platforms and steered mostly by young Kenyans streaming the protests live, the upheaval caught Ruto’s administration napping as dissatisfaction over his economic maneuvers deepens.

“I’m absolutely chuffed with our young crowd… they’ve stepped up peacefully and I wish to converse with them,” stated Ruto on Sunday, breaking his silence regarding the protests.

“We’re going to engage in dialogue to construct a stronger nation together,” he remarked during a congregation in Nyahururu, Rift Valley.

Yet, a protest helmsman demanded Ruto “respond openly.”

“If he genuinely seeks dialogue, he must address our demand letter publicly,” voiced Hanifa Adan. Protesters are gearing up for a nationwide strike on June 25.

The weeklong demos have largely been serene, but five groups, including Amnesty International, highlighted in a joint missive on Thursday that at least 105 protestors were detained amidst a brutal police clampdown involving tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets.

An official from the Kenya Human Rights Commission informed AFP on Saturday that 21-year-old Evans Kiratu was “struck by a tear gas canister” during the protests and later passed away in a hospital.

On Friday, a police watchdog announced it was probing claims that a 29-year-old was shot by officers in Nairobi post-protests.

The Tax Uproar

After minor protests in Nairobi on Tuesday, the cash-strapped government backtracked on several tax hikes embedded in a fresh bill.

Yet, upon canceling taxes on bread, car ownership, and financial along with mobile services, the treasury warned of a $1.5bn (200-billion-shilling) deficit.

Now, they’ve set their sights on upping fuel prices and export taxes to close the gap, although critics claim it’ll exacerbate living costs in a nation already grappling with high inflation.

Kenya’s in serious debt, with servicing costs ballooning due to a currency nosedive over the past two years, leaving Ruto with scant options.

The new tax hikes will tighten the screws even more for Kenyans, many of whom are already scraping by as living costs soar and decent jobs elude the youth.

Ruto mentioned Sunday that the annual budget includes steps to combat youth unemployment and foster access to higher education.

“I want to assure [the protesters]… we care about their concerns,” he said.

“We’ll ensure every child gains access to higher education.”

SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES