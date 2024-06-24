Kenyan Forces Retreat from Somali Border Town as Al-Shabaab Threat Escalates





EL WAK, Somalia – A batch of Kenyan soldiers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) vacated the El-wak Forward Operating Base at the Kenya-Somalia border. Responsibility for safeguarding this area now shifts to the Somali National Army (SNA).

KDF’s exit aligns with the Somali Transition Plan (STP), a broader initiative which foresees all African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) personnel withdrawing by late December 2024.

ATMIS recently revealed that 5,000 soldiers have already departed, marking the beginning of phase three. The Somali National Army continues to take control of all Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) vacated by ATMIS.

“The third phase of the ATMIS Drawdown further progresses from the achievements of Phases 1 and 2, leading to the reduction of 5,000 ATMIS troops and transferring 17 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to Somali Security Forces,” stated ATMIS officials.

“During this transition phase, the main goal is to enhance the operational efficiency and preparedness of Somali security personnel,” the statement noted.

As the withdrawal concludes, discussions are underway between the Somali government and the African Union to create a new mission. This mission will aim to assist the Somali National Army in maintaining national security.

“ATMIS, in concert with the AU Commission, FGS, and concerned parties, plans to propose a Concept of Operations (CONOPs) by the end of July 2024. This will present a mandate, structure for the new mission, and define benchmarks and timelines for transitioning from ATMIS to the new mission. It will also outline the new mission’s duration.”

Somalia recently asserted that Ethiopia should not participate in the mission unless it revokes its unauthorized Memorandum of Understanding with North Western of Somalia. Troops currently come from Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, and Burundi.

AXADLETM



