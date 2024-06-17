Kenya Faces Surge in Respiratory Illnesses as Increased Wood Burning Spurs Health Crisis

FILE – Jane Muthoni, 65, cooks using firewood at her home in Kiambu, Kenya, May 21, 2024.

Surrounded by piles of firewood, Jane Muthoni’s kitchen, made from iron sheets, had walls, a roof, and wooden pillars all blackened by soot. As she blew on the flame for her tea, the 65-year-old found herself enshrouded in smoke.

“Firewood’s been my go-to all my life,” she mentioned. “Smoke often makes me cough and my eyes itch, but I can’t afford charcoal, so what can I do?”

Unaware of the long-term health impacts, Muthoni carries on. But experts aren’t oblivious.

Keenly watching, the government notes a rise in respiratory diseases over the years, hitting 19.6 million cases last year alone.

Burning biomass, like firewood, stands as the leading cause, pointed out Evans Amukoye, a brainy researcher at the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

“Inhaling smoke can lead to itchy eyes, coughing, and in heavy cases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, even difficulty in walking due to tightened lungs,” Amukoye explained. Both indoor and outdoor air pollution are culprits, as is smoking.

According to health ministry data, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounts for 1.7% of deaths in the nation.

Amukoye revealed that folks in poorer areas face delayed diagnoses compared to urban middle-class residents, who enjoy better healthcare access and awareness.

It’s the families in informal settlements and rural locales, reliant on firewood and fossil fuels for cooking, that suffer most. Women bending over stovetop flames for tea or snacks are a usual sight in Nairobi and beyond.

The 2022 Demographic and Health Survey by the government highlights a continued heavy reliance on traditional cooking fuels. Household numbers using biomass like firewood swelled from 4.7 million to 6.7 million between 2020 and 2022.

Economist Abraham Muriu argues this surge in firewood usage stems from the economic fallout from the COVID pandemic and soaring inflation.

“Firewood is super accessible and the go-to fossil fuel, especially in rural settings,” Muriu noted.

More of urban Kenya’s folks seem to turn to firewood or charcoal as prices soar. Charcoal, stuffed in blackened sacks, is often sold at Nairobi intersections, with the hunt for firewood ever ongoing.

Mercy Letting, 33, a Nairobi businesswoman, started using charcoal for cooking in her restaurant’s early months last year. It took a toll on her health.

“Being asthmatic, the charcoal smoke triggered attacks, forcing me to shell out daily earnings on meds, happening five times,” she recounted.

Costs of 4,500 Kenyan shillings ($33) per month for charcoal nudged her to buy an ‘eco-friendly’ cooker. “It’s been a health-saver and business boost with charcoal reduced,” she shared.

Letting also acquired an induction burner, praising its fast cooking and efficiency, spending just 50 Kenyan shillings ($0.38) daily on electricity.

Yet, despite companies chasing “clean cooking” solutions, steep prices remain a hurdle for many Kenyans.

“Making a truly clean, efficient solution affordable across Africa is key,” emphasized Chris McKinney, chief commercial officer at BURN Manufacturing, a “modern cookstove” outfit near Nairobi.

“This affordability challenge bars significant growth for us,” he admitted.