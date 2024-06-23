





Ethiopian Troops Head into Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – Reports have surfaced of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) entering Somali lands, sparking unease among the two interlinked nations glued together by their security ties.

Locals in Matabaan witnessed Ethiopian soldiers advancing into Somalia, though the operation’s objective remains mysterious. Ethiopia stands as a pivotal security ally to the Horn of Africa nation.

One local official mentioned Ethiopian troops “retracted” after having discussions with local authorities and elders.

Earlier last week, numerous Ethiopian forces appeared near Doolow town in Somalia. Commanders from Ethiopia reportedly met with local chieftains. On a recognized Facebook page, Ethiopian forces acknowledged a meeting with elders.

“Brigadier General Getachew Habtamu, leading the conversation, emphasized the army’s chief mission to shield the nation and its populace from both domestic and foreign threats,” stated the ENDF, confirming the assembly with tribal leaders.

“The military has made significant progress in eradicating the Alshabab terrorist group, asserting that they have managed to secure peace across the region. To sustain this tranquility, the bonds between civilians and the military must be reinforced.”

Prominent tribal leaders and elder statesmen, among them Mr. Abdi Elen, Mr. Mohammed Fukat, and Melen Hassen, attended the dialogue. They commended the military’s dual loyalty to both Ethiopia and their neighboring ally. They pledged full backing against Alshabab to uphold the hard-won peace.

Per statements from Somali officials, the Federal Government currently posits Ethiopia as not part of the post-ATMIS mission—unless they revise their stance on the MoU. Ethiopia inked a contentious agreement with North Western of Somalia, a self-declared separate entity from Somalia, stirring a regional ruckus.

AXADLETM



