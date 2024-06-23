East Africa

Discovered: Lost Somali Fishermen Rescued in Maldives

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Following an exhaustive search, three Somali fishermen who vanished near the Indian Ocean have been tracked down in the Maldives, far from their homeland laden with sea resources.

Authorities in the Maldives reported locating the trio, who had disappeared in April 2024 in deep waters, causing their families in Somalia considerable distress. Somalia engaged the global community, initiating an intensive hunt.

Maldivian police announced the fishermen were discovered on Saturday by the local coastguard. Disappearing near Mogadishu, Somalia’s bustling capital, they had been fishing, trying to support their kin.

The Maldives confirmed the trio’s good health. Officials are coordinating with Somali counterparts to arrange the fishermen’s return home.

Related Posts

Ethiopia Bolsters Military Presence with Fresh Troop Deployment into…

Egypt Attributes Hajj Tragedy to Unauthorized Mecca Pilgrims

Boasting a 3,333-kilometer coastline brimming with marine assets, Somalia grapples with unchecked fishing practices. The government has enacted stringent laws to curtail illegal fishing, aiming to protect its precious resources.

Efforts by Somalia’s coastguard have significantly reduced pirate activity in these waters. Authorities assert the coastline is now more secure than in previous years.

Meanwhile, Somalia confronts the menace of Al-Shabaab militants, intent on overthrowing the fragile UN-supported federal government. Security sources indicate the militants have lost control in key central and southern regions where they once held sway.

AXADLETM

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20102 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More