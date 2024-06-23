MOGADISHU, Somalia – Following an exhaustive search, three Somali fishermen who vanished near the Indian Ocean have been tracked down in the Maldives, far from their homeland laden with sea resources.

Authorities in the Maldives reported locating the trio, who had disappeared in April 2024 in deep waters, causing their families in Somalia considerable distress. Somalia engaged the global community, initiating an intensive hunt.

Maldivian police announced the fishermen were discovered on Saturday by the local coastguard. Disappearing near Mogadishu, Somalia’s bustling capital, they had been fishing, trying to support their kin.

The Maldives confirmed the trio’s good health. Officials are coordinating with Somali counterparts to arrange the fishermen’s return home.

Boasting a 3,333-kilometer coastline brimming with marine assets, Somalia grapples with unchecked fishing practices. The government has enacted stringent laws to curtail illegal fishing, aiming to protect its precious resources.

Efforts by Somalia’s coastguard have significantly reduced pirate activity in these waters. Authorities assert the coastline is now more secure than in previous years.

Meanwhile, Somalia confronts the menace of Al-Shabaab militants, intent on overthrowing the fragile UN-supported federal government. Security sources indicate the militants have lost control in key central and southern regions where they once held sway.

AXADLETM