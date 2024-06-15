Devastating Roadside Blast Kills 8 Somali Soldiers, Injures 11

MOGADISHU (AX) — On Saturday, a grim episode unfolded in Somalia’s Bay region as a roadside bomb claimed the lives of at least eight Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers, including a high-ranking commander. Another 11 soldiers found themselves wounded in the brutal blast, according to a top military honcho.

Chief of Defence Forces Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin confirmed the tragic event, stating that commander Mohamed Dhere perished in the explosion. Dhere, who helmed the 8th Battalion in Sector 60, fell victim when his convoy was hit by an IED.

The calamity struck near Jiiragarob village, an al-Shabab stronghold nestled on the outskirts of Berdale town.

Another military figure, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that 11 soldiers were wounded by the detonation.

“Commander Dhere and his squad were making their way from Baidoa to Berdale when the blast crippled their vehicles, injuring more than 11 soldiers,” disclosed a senior officer from Southwest State of Somalia.

The al-Shabaab group quickly claimed the latest attack targeting senior military officers, even as the Somali government ramps up its offensive against the al-Qaeda-linked militants.