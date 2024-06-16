Devastating Roadside Blast Claims Senior Military Officer and Seven Soldiers in Bay Region

Baidoa (AX) – Major Mohamed Nur Sheegow, widely known as Mohamed Dheere, and commander of the 8th battalion of the 60th division of the Somali National Army (SNA), along with seven SNA troops, met their tragic end in a roadside blast on Saturday in southwest Somalia’s Bay region.

Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin, Chief of Defence Forces of the SNA, confirmed the demise of the commander after an explosive device detonated, striking their convoy.

A military official, preferring to stay anonymous, reported that at least 11 other soldiers suffered injuries in the explosion.

Muhidin revealed that the incident transpired near Jiiragarob village, a known bastion of the al-Shabab militant group on the outskirts of Berdale town.

“Commander Dheere and his unit were en route from Baidoa to Berdale when their vehicles hit an explosive device, wounding over 11 soldiers,” stated a senior military official from the Southwest State of Somalia.

Al-Shabaab took credit for this brazen attack aimed at high-ranking military officers, even as the Somali government ramps up its offensive against the al-Qaeda-affiliated militant faction.

Just a day earlier, federal government forces, along with Southwest Darwish troops, conducted operations on roads linking the Bay, Bakool, and Gedo regions. A government-issued statement indicated that troops had seized control of multiple areas—details undisclosed. They had also obliterated spots where the group extorted money from public vehicles.

Military officials informed Somali National Television that the primary goal of the operation was to secure the roads connecting Bay, Bakool, and Gedo regions, areas prone to terror activities by militants.