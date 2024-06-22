Austria Triumphs Over Poland, Netherlands Battles France to a Draw in Euro 2024 Showdown

Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic found the back of the net in the later half, earning Austria a triumphant 3-1 triumph over Poland. Wasteful France stumbled, unable to crack a lackluster Dutch defense, in Friday’s second round of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Austria had a dream beginning at Berlin’s Olympia stadium. Phililipp Mwene sent a curling cross into the box, met by Gernot Trauner who headed it in just nine minutes into the game.

Poland was blindsided, while Austria controlled the ball. Yet, Poland equalized unexpectedly at the 30-minute mark when Krzysztof Piatek pounced on a rebound, beating goalie Patrick Pentz.

In the latter part of the first half, both squads fluffed chances to seize the lead. Marcel Sabitzer missed narrowly in the 42nd minute, and Pentz saved a dangerous free kick from Piotr Zielinski.

After halftime, Austria slowly took control, cashing in on their dominance midway through the second half. Alexander Prass fed a pass to Baumgartner, who calmly finished from the edge of the box to make it 2-1.

Ralf Rangnick’s squad wasn’t finished yet. Arnautovic buried a penalty after a foul in the 78th minute, cementing the victory.

“We’re thrilled. The pressure was immense. Relieved, but we know this is just the beginning, with bigger challenges to come,” said Austrian midfielder Baumgartner.

Elsewhere in Group D, France and the Netherlands split the points with a scoreless draw.

Antoine Griezmann missed two clear chances with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to best, while Xavi Simons had a goal disallowed.

After round two, the Netherlands top Group D, followed by France (both with 4 points), Austria (3 points), and Poland (0 points), who are already eliminated.

In Group E, Ukraine bounced back, overturning a deficit to defeat Slovakia 2-1. Ivan Schranz’s second goal of the tournament wasn’t enough for Slovakia.

Slovakia controlled the first half but could not hold their slim lead. Ukraine grew into the match.

Mykola Shaparenko equalized early in the second half. Roman Yaremchuck capitalized on Shaparenko’s long ball, rounding Slovakia’s keeper Martin Dubravka to slot into an empty net for the win.