AU Transfers Military Base to Somalia Amid Third Phase of Strategic Troop Withdrawal

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) announced on Sunday that it has handed the Barire military base over to Somali security forces, signaling the onset of the third phase of troops pulling out.

Situated in the Lower Shabelle region, the military base was managed by the ATMIS Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces since 2019. Its strategic location, roughly 60 km west of Mogadishu, acts as a defensive buffer for the Somali capital.

“Transferring the Barire military base represents more than just moving assets; it showcases our joint strides in our shared mission,” stated ATMIS Uganda Contingent Commander Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi from Mogadishu.

“Together, we will persist in working towards a brighter future for Somalia, grounded in cooperation, mutual respect, and the collective aim for enduring peace,” continued Mbuusi, who handed over the base to Somali National Army (SNA) representative Muhudin Ahmed.

Ahmed applauded the dedication and sacrifices of ATMIS Uganda troops, ensuring peace in Somalia.

He affirmed that the SNA would continue to safeguard Barire town and its residents from Al-Shabaab attacks and other unlawful armed factions.

During the initial and second phases of the drawdown concluded in 2023, the AU mission withdrew 5,000 troops from Somalia, transferring control of 17 military bases to Somali Security Forces.

This third phase of the drawdown aligns with UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 (2022), 2670 (2022), and 2710 (2023), directing ATMIS to withdraw 4,000 additional troops by the end of June 2024.