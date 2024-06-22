AU PSC Approves Launch of New AU-Led Mission Following ATMIS

The fresh mission aims to keep gut-punching Al Shabaab, uphold security, and aid state-building ventures. The PSC okayed a staggered Phase 3 pullout of ATMIS troops, chopping 4,000 personnel into two waves: 2,000 by June’s end in 2024, and another 2,000 by September’s finale. This move hopes to plug any security holes and ensure a seamless swap.

The Somali government has previously shown a bold face about its readiness for this pullback. Just last month, Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail ‘Fartaag’ boasted about notable strides Somali security forces made in training and gearing up to grab the security reins fully.

The PSC, however, had the jitters about a possible skill void post-drawdown, giving Al Shabaab an opening to regroup. They underscored the essence of brewing up more forces and honing abilities, so Somali national security can completely take charge. The phased exit’s cost factor was also a hot topic, with calls to rally funds from the United Nations, European Union, and assorted pals for a neat shift.

Somali brass demanded all Ethiopian boots off the ground by December 2024, citing claims of sovereignty and regional safety—though some Federal Member States have loudly disagreed. This demand flares amidst Ethiopia’s MoU gig with North Western of Somalia for a port, which pricked some Somali bigwigs the wrong way over sovereignty issues. Yet, Ethiopia shrugged, claiming no official heads-up from Somalia about pulling peacekeepers. The pullout plea might also bleed into Ethiopia’s role in the new AU-led mission.

Despite the bumps, fresh troops from Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, and Burundi rolled up earlier this month for the post-ATMIS mission.

The upcoming AU-led mission zeroes in on backing the Somali government’s grip on security, bashing terrorism, and grounding stability. PSC pushed for a crisp command layout, solid accountability, and sustainable cash flows, like UN-assessed donations, for mission support.

The AU Commission and Somali figures are set to cook up a Concept of Operations (CONOPs) by the end of July 2024. This blueprint will spell out the mission’s goals, format, milestones, and handoff deadlines from ATMIS to the new mission.

The PSC prodded the United Nations Security Council to green-light the staged drawdown and keep the support lines open. It also coaxed member states and allies to stay the course for Somalia’s stabilization and safety bid.

Launched in 2007, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was meant to prop up the transitional government and tackle the Al Shabaab menace. Through the years, AMISOM played a pivotal part in steadying Somalia. Come April 2022, it morphed into ATMIS to usher Somalia towards self-reliant security.