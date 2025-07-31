Conflict in Beled-Hawo: A Tale of Power, Politics, and People

In the heart of Somalia, a nation scarred by years of conflict and hope, recent events have brought new challenges to the surface. Forces aligned with Abdirashid Abdinuur Janan, a figure recently instated by Somalia’s federal government to oversee NISA operations in Jubaland, have captured the town of Beled-Hawo in the volatile Gedo region.

The aftermath of this battle tells a grim story. Over 30 lives have been lost, including civilians caught in the crossfire, with many sustaining injuries. Local health workers are working tirelessly, yet tragically, they can’t undo the loss felt by families.

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” – Abraham Lincoln

This violence has precipitated a wave of mass displacement. Picture hundreds of families leaving their homes with nothing but whispered prayers, escaping under relentless shelling and gunfire. Where do they go when home is behind them? Many find themselves seeking refuge in neighboring Mandera, Kenya, relying on the uncertain kindness of strangers.

Emerging Conflict

This strife erupted unexpectedly. It began when troops loyal to Janan, under the federal government’s influence, arrived in Beled-Hawo, a town under the jurisdiction of Jubaland’s administration. Imagine a peaceful day interrupted by the thunder of military boots – a scene becoming all too familiar.

Janan’s forces established a base on the town’s perimeter, creating a tense standoff with regional forces encircling the area. It was a powder keg waiting to ignite. Mortar shells from this conflict even reached Mandera, distressing residents with an unanticipated, unwelcome intrusion.

Senior Jubaland officials, including Vice President Mahmoud Sayid Adan, are now in Mandera, evaluating the fragile situation on the ground. Can diplomacy bridge the chasm opened by military might?

Historical Context: The Role of Abdirashid Janan

Janan, now a focal point of this turmoil, has been a controversial figure. Formerly Jubaland’s Security Minister and District Commissioner of Doolow, his past isn’t free of shadows. Human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, have accused him of severe abuses, from hindering humanitarian aid to civilian killings.

In 2019, he was apprehended by the federal government but managed to escape house arrest—a move that confounded many. It’s fascinating how history repeats itself, presenting characters we thought we understood with unanticipated roles.

The town’s seizure occurred after Jubaland and federal troops clashed in Doolow, where Jubaland claimed a tactical victory. The backdrop of this conflict is further complicated by allegations against Ethiopian troops in Doolow, accused of supporting federal forces, yet Ethiopia remains silent on the issue.

“Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” – Albert Einstein

Accusations fly thick. Jubaland’s Ministry of Information has publicly condemned what they perceive as aggressive action by Villa Somalia, accusing the federal government of utilizing donor-provided aircraft to deploy troops unfairly.

While Jubaland’s official stance on Janan’s actions remains unstated, there are whispers of their forces regrouping. Could this be the prelude to another unwelcome chapter of violence?

The Gedo Dilemma

But why has Gedo become a hotspot for these conflicts? The reasons are rooted in a bitter feud between the federal government and Jubaland’s leadership, exacerbated in November 2024 when Mogadishu dismissed the re-election of Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe).

In a tale as old as politics itself, the federal government sought to assert its influence. It deployed troops throughout Gedo to challenge Jubaland’s authority, attempting to install an alternative administration. Jubaland, determined to preserve its standing, strengthened its military presence.

This ongoing power struggle has inflamed conflicts in strategic locations like Bardhere, Garbaharey, and Doolow, cities that lie along the Ethiopian border. Yet, Beled-Hawo has become the latest and most significant battleground. Will this new chapter bring resolution or further division?

The stories we tell of conflict are never just about who won or lost, but about the lives caught in the middle, about the quests for power that eclipse the quest for peace. One wonders—will empathy and understanding ever claim the victory that rightfully belongs to them?

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring

